Two Pak cyclists to feature in World Road Race Cycling C’ship

Islamabad

Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) will send two cyclists to feature in World Road Race Cycling Championship to be held in Australia in September.

Talking to APP, PCF Secretary Syed Azhar Ali Shah said the selection of the cyclists will be done from Asian Games to be held in August in Indonesia.

He also urged the authorities to build velodromes for national cyclists in the country to groom their talent. “There is plentiful of talented cyclists in the country but velodromes are needed to uplift the cyclists,” he said.

He said there is a velodrome in Lahore which is in a very bad condition and we have written to Punjab Sports Board (PSB) multiple times but yet the velodrome has not been repaired.

Speaking about different cycling tournaments to be held this year in the country, he said National Cycling Race will be held in Quetta and National Cycling Coaching Course in Lahore in August, National Cycling race will be held from Karachi to Hyderabad in September, 64th National Men’s and Women’s Track Cycling Championship will be held in October in Lahore, Tour de Gilgit Cycling race and National Road Race from Islamabad to Murree will be held in November.

“Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Cycling Track Championship will also be held in Lahore in November,” he said added the government needs to pay more attention to the game of cycling as to achieve medals at international level.—APP