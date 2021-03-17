Two nicked as CTD foils terror bid

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday claimed to have foiled a major terror bid by capturing two terrorists of a proscribed outfit from Lari Adda area of the provincial capital here.

According to the spokesperson of CTD, the terrorists were nabbed in an intelligence-based operation and during preliminary interrogation, they revealed a plan to target religious figures from a minority community.

The spokesperson informed that a case has been registered against the terrorists at the CTD Lahore police station. The terrorists were identified as Wilayat Khan and Abdul Malik alias Izzatullah.

A pistol, explosive materials, cellphone videos, and a list of members from the minority communities were recovered from them.

The CTD spokesperson said that the suspects were going to target religious scholars and minorities.

The arrested terrorists belonged to an Afghan banned organization.

