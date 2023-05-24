Two new air cargo routes launched between China, Pakistan

Beijing: In a milestone move to bolster trade ties between the two brotherly countries, China and Pakistan, two new air cargo routes have been inaugurated recently between them, according to a statement released by the Nanning Customs District of China.

It has been reported that the new air routes will connect Nanning, the capital of China’s Guangxi autonomous province in the southwest, with Karachi and Lahore in Pakistan.

According to the statement, the first air freight flight between Guangxi and Pakistan, from Nanning to Lahore, took off early on May 16th. The next day, a second cargo route, from Nanning to Karachi, was also inaugurated.

According to the overseas business manager of Guangxi Civil Aviation Industry Development Co., Ltd., the Nanning-Karachi route will run three times per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, while the Nanning-Lahore route will run four times per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Pakistani fruits and seafood would mostly be delivered to China on flights from Karachi/Lahore, while Chinese apparel accessories and other products will be carried from Nanning to Karachi/Lahore for the Pakistani market.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan has enhanced collaboration with Guangxi over the past few years as a growing number of Pakistani enterprises increase their presence in business activities and exhibitions, such as the China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) in the region.