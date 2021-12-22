Two narratives but of same destination to arrive at | By Muhammad Usman

Two narratives but of same destination to arrive at

IN 2007, it was the project of Condoleezza Rice, former US Secretary of States which plucked Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif from oblivion while languishing in exile under their own accord.

Soon, this eventually placed their parties on seats of power for ten years as agreed upon.First turn was of PPP and second one belonged to PML (N).

Owing to paranoia of own sort, this time, Nawaz Sharif cobbled together an establishment of its own as a counterweight to traditional military establishment in the country.

It was composed of judges, civil bureaucrats, media, business tycoons, important constitutional institutions and erstwhile political elite.

There were foreign linkages too.Apart from this, before dwelling upon further, a few words about him and his brother Shahbaz Sharif may be in order.

Before his self-exile to Saudi Arabia in Dec 2000, Shahbaz Sharif was perceived a tough customer.

The people were made to understand that he was bitterly opposed to leaving the country and accompanying the family to Saroor Palace at Jeddah under humiliating terms and conditions, however, his unqualified obedience to family elders left him with no choice but to follow the suit albeit grudgingly.

Nawaz Sharif was considered soft and pliable.The perception which now exists about them is diametrically opposite to what was earlier perceived and it is needless to mention that PML (N) is a master in the art of perception management.

Now Nawaz Sharif is a stubborn, obstinate and strong willed person.Shahbaz Sharif is an amiable, agreeable and pliant individual.

Probably Nawaz Sharif decided to swap over the mantles because a hawk in politics appeals more to our people.

He is taken as manful and macho.Conversely, a dove is slighted.He is considered an unmanly, weak-willed person who could wilt under pressure.

This change of postures was a sheer mockery yet worked successfully by taking advantage of gullibility, simple-mindedness and short memory of our people; nevertheless, this must not be overlooked or mistaken by people or people who borne responsibilities of high offices whenever evaluating their behaviours.

They may have two tongues but the underlying purpose of their utterances remains the same; mutual self-perpetuation.

Since their return to Pakistan from exile, both have pursued their changed roles subtly or otherwise.

In tandem with them, their media managers were also no less subtle and vigorous to build the perception about them as intended; however, after his ouster from power in July 2017, Nawaz Sharif has become more indiscreet in his assertions about military establishment while counting on his self-manufactured establishment much larger than what it could do to bail him out of the hot waters of his own making though it stood with him in unison and helped him to keep his political base quite intact.

On the other hand, Shahbaz Sharif continued his conciliatory tone and approach even with more degree of amenability and courtliness.

Though he could not lay claims of speculator results for his underhand pursuits except his role in flight of Nawaz Sharif from prison to London yet strides which he was able to make in the process could not be brushed aside, being insignificant.

He has kept possibility of deal or rapprochement with powers that be.There is no credible evidence of this probability however, in public and electable, it remains a saleable commodity.

This has helped greatly to keep PML (N) and its political base free of substantial atrophy so far.

This aspect would even assume a greater importance and relevance as we move towards 2023 general election.

If top leadership of PML (N) fails to keep the said perception, they may experience cracks within for pursuing differing narratives of blowing hot and cold; confrontation by Nawaz Sharif/ Maryam Nawaz Sharif and restrain/reconciliation by Shahbaz Sharif.

There is already a lot of apprehensions about it within the party; however, it has not yet taken a form of rift and quarrel.

These may crop up in the run up to general election if Nawaz Sharif group continues to harp upon its unbridled diatribe against Army because electable wants a narrative which could get them into power corridors.

For them, it comes from its quarters because people also subscribe to this enduring thought in plenty and vote accordingly.

This implies more lift and support within the party for soft narrative of Shahbaz Sharif which necessitates a balancing act to ward off the threat of split to the party.

Nawaz Sharif is likely to pause in haranguing the Army to let talks of deal/acceptability within right quarters, being brokered by Shahbaz Sharif, gain boast and some currency.

Such talks have already started making rounds on media afresh whose majority is in the palm of Sharif family and does the assigned job effectively.

Even eminent lawyers and political stalwarts like Aitzaz Ahsan have also chosen to join the chorus which definitely gives meaning to it regardless of what is the ground reality.

So far such talks and reports have proved phony; however, have helped Sharif family and their cohorts to grind their own axe quite profitability as highlighted earlier.

They are entitled to this because it is the beauty of our prevalent democracy nevertheless, it is the responsibility of people at the helm and informed circles not to allow them to construct façades to hoodwink the people.

As a country, we could ill afford another spell of massive loot and plunder and mismanagement which darkly marked their all stints in power. At least, they need to be seen swimming or sinking at own.

— The writer, a retired Lt Col, is a senior columnist based in Islamabad.