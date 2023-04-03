Two muggers jailed for 11 years

An anti-terrorism court sentenced has two muggers to 11-year imprisonment for carrying out an armed assault on policemen.

The accused, Mazhar and Haseeb both in their early 20s were found guilty of attacking the cops with an intention to kill them with unlicensed weapons and spreading a sense of terror in a Nazimabad No 4 locality on Aug 5, 2022.

The ATC-XX judge, who conducted the trial in the judicial complex inside the central prison, noted that the prosecution had proved the charges against the accused.He sentenced them for three counts: attacking and obstructing police from discharging their official duty, terrorism and possessing illicit weapons.

The judge also imposed a collective fine of Rs40,000 on each convict. Special public prosecutor Iqbal Meo Rajput argued that a police party during a routine patrol had spotted two men, pillion riding a motorcycle, in suspicious condition and signaled them to stop near the railway crossing in Mujahid Colony.

He added that the duo instead tried to escape under the cover of firing on the policemen. However, the cops chased and caught them.The prosecutor claimed that the police had recovered two pistols, both unlicensed, along with some looted articles, include two purses.

He submitted that the material as well as forensic evidence fully established the commissioning of the offences alleged by the prosecution against the accused persons.

He added that both the accused had a history of being involved in committing armed dacoities or robberies and pleaded the judge to punish them according to the law.