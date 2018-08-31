Two MQM workers get death for Zahra’s murder

Zafar Ahmed Khan

Karachi

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sentenced two MQM workers to death in murder case of senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zahra Shahid.

MQM workers Rashid alias Tailor Master, Zahid Abbas Zaidi were convicted of killing the female politician while, Irfan alias Lamba and Kaleem were acquitted from the charge. The ATC-XVII judge was conducting the trial within the Central Prison premises on a daily basis. The court had reserved its verdict on Monday, after hearing the final arguments from the prosecution and defence side.

Earlier, the four detained men had recorded their statements on Aug 2 denying their alleged involvement in the murder. The driver of the deceased leader was among the prosecution witness. The court had earlier heard a magistrate who conducted the identification parade.

