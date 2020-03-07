Two MQM-L target killers held

City Reporter

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two men hailing from Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-London) for their alleged involvement in target killing incidents in the city.

According to police, a raid was carried out by Shahra-e-Faisal police station team in Gulistan-e-Jauher area of the city to arrest Saeed Hashmi and Asad Raza for their alleged involvement in target killing incidents.

“They were wanted by the authorities in various incidents of terrorism and target killing,” they said. In November 2019, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police claimed to have arrested two target killers associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L).

The arrested target killers were identified as Asadullah Khan alias Inqalabi and Muhammad Jan alias Janu. SSP CTD Ghulam Sarwar Abro said the suspects are close aides of MQM-L’s Hammad Siddiqui.