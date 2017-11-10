Two MQM affiliated suspected target killers arrested

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Police on Thursday announced the arrest of two suspected target killer allegedly linked with the London faction of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

A statement issued by the office of Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) stated that the suspects were arrested from Gutter Baghicha area near Manghopir Road in Karachi.

A .222 rifle and a Mauser were recovered from the possession of the suspects who reportedly accepted their association with the MQM and their involvement in multiple cases of targeted killings.

According to the police statement, the arrested suspects had provided backup and support to culprits during Chakra Goth incident in 2011, which had resulted in the death of four people, including three policemen.

The suspects have been identified as Mohammad Hamid alias Piya and Mohammad Naeem alias Kaala alias Jolly, read the statement.