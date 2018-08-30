Two more youth martyred, 4 cops killed in Anantnag

Over 100 injured in forces’ action in Kulgam

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two youth in Islamabad/Anantnag district, Wednesday.

The troops killed the youth identified as Altaf Ahmad Kachroo and Omar Rasheed during a cordon and search operation in Munward area of the district. The troops also blasted a house in the area. The authorities claimed that Altaf Kachroo, a resident of Kulgam, was top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen. Mobile and internet services were blocked in south Kashmir, while train services between Srinagar and Banihal were suspended.

Over one hundred people were injured when Indian troops resorted to bullet and pellet firing on protesters in Khudwani area of Kulgam district, today. The people were protesting against the killing of the two youth by the Indian troops in Islamabad district. Doctors at Qaimoh hospital confirmed that more than 60 injured were brought with pellet injuries. The killing led to a spontaneous shutdown in Islamabad, Khudwani and Qaimoh areas. Hurriyat leaders and organizations in their separate statements paid glowing tributes to martyrs Altaf Ahmad Kachroo and Omar Rasheed.

Meanwhile, two-day strike will be observed across the occupied territory from tomorrow to register protest against the Indian government’s attempts to abrogate the Article 35-A of the Indian constitution. Call for the strike has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership.

Scores of government employees under the banner of Employees Joint Consultative Committee and traders staged protests in Srinagar against the Indian attempts to abrogate the Article 35-A. The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar demanded the probe by the United Nations Human Rights Commission, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and International Committee of Red cross into the ill-treatment meted out to Kashmiri political detainees in the Indian jails.

Four Indian policemen were killed in an attack by unknown men in Arhama area of Shopian district, today.

India’s National Investigation Agency arrested serving deputy Jail Superintendent Feroze Ahmad Lone, currently posted as Deputy Jail Superintendent, Amphalla prison, Jammu on the charge of being lenient to Kashmiri detainees and supporting the freedom cause.—KMS

