Two more suspects tested Covid positive in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) two more suspects were tested positive for the COVID-19 on Friday, which raised the tally to 48. According to the report issued by AJK Health Department, both of the newly registered cases belonged to the Dudhyal tehsils of Mirpur district. The report stated that samples of 40 new suspects were also taken in last 24 hours. Updating the overall current COVID-19 so far situation in AJK, the health authorities said a total of 1175 suspected cases were sent for test, of whom the result of 1128 had been received with 48 positive cases.