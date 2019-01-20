Two more polio cases appear in KP

Staff Reporter

The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) Islamabad notified two more polio cases in Bajaur tribal district of the KP.

According to the NEOC, the National Institute of Health (NIH) has isolated wild poliovirus from the stool sample of a 3-year month-old boy, Abdur Rehman and about 7 years-old girl Nabila, residents of village Jaba Manzai, UC Tali, Tehsil Salarzai of district Bajaur.

The children got paralyzed because of the virus respectively on December 29, 2018, and December 31, 2018. Whereas the stool sample was collected to inspect the presence of poliovirus on Jan 8, 2019, and Jan 7, 2019, from Abdur Rehman and Nabila respectively.

Laboratory isolated wild poliovirus from stools and confirmed both to be the polio cases which were notified by NEOC today on January 19, 2019. Both the children received more than 7 doses of oral polio vaccine and zero doses of essential/routine vaccination.

KP EOC Coordinator Capt (R) Kamran Ahmed Kamran Ahmed Afridi said that: “Every confirmed polio case from Bajaur is proof in itself that gap exists and there is a need for improving the quality of the campaign. Teams have already been notified who should identify gaps and propose the strategy to recover”.

