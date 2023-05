The number of police stations in Islamabad has reached 27 with the addition of Hamak and Sumbal police stations on Monday.

According to the police sources, changes have been made in the jurisdiction of 25 police stations. The existing building of Sangjani police station in G-13 has been allocated for the police station.

The building of Sangjani police station will be shifted from G-13 to near Sangjani Bazaar. The jurisdiction of Sangjani and Tarnol police stations has also been changed.