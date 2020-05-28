Two more deaths in Islamabad take tally to 19 PIMS reaches its maximum limit to admit Covid-19 patients

Zubair Qureshi

An overwhelming number of new cases were reported in Islamabad on Thursday as the total number of confirmed cases surpassed 2015. On Wednesday it was 1,879 thus registering an increase of 36 new cases in a day.

Besides, two deaths were reported making the total number of deaths in Islamabad 19 while 152 have been recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has reported it has exhausted its capacity of patients in the Intensive Care Unit (IC) and isolation wards of the hospital.

Deputy Executive Director (DED) of PIMS Dr Minhajul Siraj said 45 patients are being treated currently in the hospital while two expired during the evening shift Wednesday.

Our ICU is full as we have 8 patients there while the Isolation Unit’s 22 beds are also occupied. In the private isolation ward too, we have 15 patients he said. The situation is under control, he said however requesting the public to maintain social distancing.

Meanwhile, capital residents within the ages of 31 and 45 are the most vulnerable age group to Covid-19, as they make up the majority of the working class and their movement cannot be curtailed.

There have been 331 patients between the ages of 46 and 60, while 168 were between the ages of 11 and 20 and 144 were between the ages of 61 and 80. Only 13 patients so far have been above 80 years of age, and 102 patients were children below the age of 10.

The most social movement is among people who fall in that age bracket. The movement of students has been reduced because educational institutions have been closed. Although most students complete their education by the age of 25, it is observed that the majority remain unemployed until the age of 30, said Dr Zaeem Zia, District Health Officer of Islamabad.