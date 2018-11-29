Two more children die of malnutrition

Tharparkar

The death toll of children due to malnutrition in Sindh’s Tharparkar region continues to climb as two more passed away on Thursday. According to Sindh health department, the deaths took place at Civil Hospital Mithhi where two minor children fall prey to malnutrition taking toll during the month of November to 53. The recent deaths of two children take the death toll in Tharparkar since January 01, 2018 to 564.

According to the health department, every year 1,500 children die due to malnutrition, infections and lack of proper medical facilities in the remote region.

A report released by the United Nation’s Children Fund in April stated that Pakistan is among countries with the highest infant mortality rates, with 22 infants dying before turning one month old.

Among these countries, eight are in Africa and two in Asia, including Afghanistan which is ranked third. “Pakistan is the riskiest place to be born as measured by its newborn mortality rate,” the report stated. “A baby born in Pakistan is almost 50 times more likely to die during his or her first month than a baby born in Japan, Iceland and Singapore.”—INP

Share on: WhatsApp