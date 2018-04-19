Two more children die in Thar

Tharparkar

The toll of children death for various reasons in Tharparker desert region of Sindh continues to rise as two more minor succumbed in Civil Hospital, Mithi here on Wednesday, taking the number of death to 177 current year. According to the Sindh health department, 55 deaths were reported in January, 45 in February and 56 in March with 19 losing their lives so far in April.

All the deaths have been due to malnutrition and the outbreak of viral infections in the region. Moreover, the health department stated that every year, 1,500 children die due to malnutrition, infections and lack of proper medical facilities in the remote region.—INP