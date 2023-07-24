Two more Amarnath pilgrims have died, taking the death toll during this year’s pilgrimage in south Kashmir to 36. Officials said the two pilgrims, identified as Phateh Lal Manaria and Mangi Lal, belonged to Rajasthan.

Phateh Lal Manaria died of cardiac arrest, the cause of Mangi Lal’s death was being ascertained, they added. These two deaths have taken the toll during the yatra, so far, this year to 36.

The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high cave shrine in south Kashmir com-menced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Is-lamabad district and Baltal in Ganderbal district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on July 1 and will conclude on August 31.—KMS