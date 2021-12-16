Two months salaries to employees of 35 departments paid

The Afghan Ministry of Finance Tuesday told that so far the salaries for August and September to the employees of about 35 departments have been released.

Ahmad Wali Haqmal, spokesman of the Ministry, told media that there were a total of 62 government offices in Kabul and the salaries of 35 had been paid so far.

He said institutions that had requested the salaries of their employees to the MoF, their salaries have been issued and the rest of the departments’ salaries are being issued.

He added that there was injustice in salaries of government employees, citing the unfair level of salaries as the reason for the delay, adding that the salaries of employees are currently set fairly.

Without giving details about fair pay, Haqmal said they had reduced very high salaries.