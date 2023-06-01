Two minutes wait for PM to enter women prison

LAHORE – Inspector General Prisons, Mian Farooq Nazir has said, “A month back in Central jail Lahore Prime Minister had to wait for two minutes to open the gate of the female prisons side”. Since there was a procedure to follow after which the gate of the female prisoners’ side was opened. He expressed these views in an exclusive interview with daily Pakistan Observer on Thursday.

To a question about the reported harassment of female PTI detained women at the hands of prisons staff he said, “There is no substance in such news being circulated on social media about the harassment of detained political female activists”. The Inspector General said that the Cadre of women in the Prisons department was separate. Female prison’s side gate is always locked from inside and not outside and keys rest with a lady officer. He was of the view that jails were the safest places in the country for women since there was a strict security system being run by the female Prisons staff. Responding to another question about initiation of any inquiry against anyone over the alleged harassment he said, “How can we start inquiry when there is no complainant, no accused and no victim”.

IG Prisons was of the view that during 34 years of service, he has never heard such allegations regarding harassment of female prisoners. He said that a female senior Superintendent Jail supervises the prisons side where female prisoners are kept. A female deputy Superintendent Jail carries the key of that area and always stays inside. When someone authorized a dignitary or observer wants to visit the female prisoners side he or she has to pass through a process. The Superintendent orders the Deputy Superintendent to unlock and open the main gate on which the Deputy first goes to the female prisoners to inform them about the arrival of any authorized person and it takes time.

Female prisoners are provided with complete facilities inside jails including medical, food, security and clean environment.

A gynecologist doctor, two psychologists and two Lady Health Visitors perform duty to provide better health facilities to these detainees. Mr. Farooq said that there were 900 female prisoners in jails across the Punjab out of which 12 prisoners were in political cases. Out of 12 political cases 10 women are kept in Lahore and two in Rawalpindi jail. All women in political cases are above the age of 45 year, he said and maintained that women who have passed through the identification parade process are being allowed to meet their family members also. But those who have not completed the identification parade process cannot meet their family members and this process would be completed within a couple of days.

To a question of why a female police officer was clarifying the jail atmosphere when a jail superintendent is custodian of the jail his respective jail, he said that she was on jail visit on as third person or observer on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab. He said that there are two women jails in Province and three more jails are on the cards to be constructed.