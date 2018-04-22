Two minor girls killed in roof collapse

Two minor girls were killed and six other people, including four children, were wounded when roof of a house collapsed here in Ghori Town area of due to recent rains.

According to police, roof of a house built for the staff of Ali Akbar Mosque in Ghori Town Phase-4 caved in burying the family under the debris, reported private news channel.

Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved the bodies and injured from the rubble and shifted them to hospital.

The deceased girls were identified as Aisha and Sonia. The rescue sources said that four were children among the injured. —APP

Related