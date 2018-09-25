Two militants killed in Sopore gunfight: claims army

Srinagar

Two militants were killed in a gunfight in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday, army and police said.

“Two militants were killed in the operation,” said an army spokesman.

The gunfight broke out late last night in Tujjar village of Sopore after the forces launched a search operation. Contact was established again today morning after a lull of several hours.

The identity of the slain militants was not immediately known.

“Some arms, ammunition and incriminating material has been recovered from the site of encounter. Police has registered a case in this regard and the investigation has been initiated in the instant matter,” said a police spokesman.

Authorities have suspended Internet and closed all schools and colleges in Sopore as a “precautionary measure”.—GK

