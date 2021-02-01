Two men who ‘raped’ woman during house robbery arrested

Police have arrested two key suspects in a case pertaining to the rape of a woman during robbery at her house in Karachi’s Surjani Town.

During an identification parade before a judicial magistrate today, according to the police, the rape victim picked out the two arrested suspects as ones who sexually abused her.

Two suspects wanted in robbery, gang rape killed in ‘encounter’.Tariq and Obaid Hussain were arrested during a raid near Lyari Expressway. Illicit arms and looted valuables were seized from their possession.

The police said the two men were involved in raping women during house robberies in the city. Woman raped during robbery bid in FaisalabadDuring an initial investigation, Tariq admitted to having raped the woman during a robbery bid at her house in Surjani Town’s Ali Mohammad Mengal Goth. Police following information provided by him arrested his accomplice Obaid Hussain.Both suspects were today presented before the court of a judicial magistrate for an identification parade.