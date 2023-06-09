Two men in uniform killed in Swat attack

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

As the security forces are busy tightening the noose around the criminals and anti-state elements in the Malakand division two cops were brutally killed by the terrorists in Swat capital on Thursday.

“Unidentified gunmen shot dead two policemen in Mingora on Thursday”. Police officials said adding both the constables namely Umra Khan and Ashraf Ali were shot near Mingora’s Sabzi Mandi area in the morning hours. The victims were shifted to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to their wounds.

The Police cordoned off the site of the incident as the security forces are reported to have kicked off a search operation and detained two “suspects” from the area. However, the attackers continued to be at large.