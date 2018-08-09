Two matric students killed in alleged police encounter in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD : Two matric students, who were going on a bike, were killed during an alleged police encounter in Millat Town area here on Wednesday night.

Security officers told that the victims didn’t stop at checkpoint and opened fire on police retaliating to which, Arsalan lost his life on the spot while constable’s son Usman was shifted to Allied Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

The bereaved families on Thursday staged protest against the personnel and blocked Allied Chowk for traffic, demanding to take action in this regard. They said that the officers were drunk at the time of mishap.

Afterwards, a case was registered against the suspects for further investigation.

