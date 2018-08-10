Two Matric students killed in alleged encounter

Faisalabad

Two matric students, who were going on a bike, were killed during an alleged police encounter in Millat Town area here on Wednesday night. Security officers told that the victims didn’t stop at checkpoint and opened fire on police retaliating to which, Arsalan lost his life on the spot while constable’s son Usman was shifted to Allied Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

APP adds:- SHO Millat Town police station Syed Imtiaz Hussain said here Thursday that two motorcyclists were signalled by a police team headed by incharge police post Ali Town was at a picket near Bagh Wali when the bikers sped away after firing gunshot at the police.

The police retaliated and both the bikers received serious bullet. They were later on identified as Usman and Arsalan. The police was shifting them to hospital where Usman breathed his last, whereas Arsalan expired after reaching Allied Hospital. The police recovered a pistol of 30 bore from their possession. The parents of ill-fated boys along with their relatives and area people gathered outside the mortuary of Allied Hospital Faisalabad and staged a demonstration against the police.

Meanwhile, the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad Ghulam Muhammad Dogar took notice of the incident and directed City Police Officer to probe the matter.—Agencies

