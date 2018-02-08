Two matches decided in Women Hockey Super League

Lahore

Defending champions Lahore Lions notched up their first win of the 2nd Women Hockey Super League by routing Peshawar Deers 4-1 here on Wednesday at the national hockey stadium.

The second match of the day between Quetta Panthers and Islamabad Shaheen ended in a hot fought 1-1 draw.

Lahore Lions, who were held to a 2-2 draw by Karachi Dolphins in their opening match on yesterday, appeared to be in a vengeful mood against Peshawar Deers and kept them under persistent pressure with penetrating moves and skilful play.

The home side dominated with mid field play as their both flanks created most of the scoring opportunities with lovely coordination and ball distribution.

From winners Sidra Parvaiz struck twice as Shahrika Sarwar and Areeba Sarwar collected one goal apiece. Peshawar only goal came through Faiqa Riaz.

Quetta Panthers and Islamabad Shaheen entertained a handful crowd with speedy moves and lively attacks. Momal gave lead to Quetta and Sidra Knwal netted the equalizer from Islamabad.—APP