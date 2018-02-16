Two matches decided in Spring Polo Cup

Lahore

Rizvi’s/Master Paints and Barry’s registered victories in the Spring Polo Cup 2018 matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Thursday.

The first match of the day saw Rizvi’s/Master Paints defeating Newage/Guard Group by 7-4½. Juan Cruz Losada displayed outstanding polo skills with mallot and pony by firing fabulous four goals while Hamza Mawaz Khan also played brilliantly by thwarting three tremendous goals in his team’s triumph. From the losing side, which had half goal handicap advantage, Salvador Ulloa hammered a hat-trick and Raja Arslan Najeeb contributed one.

Salvador Ulloa scored the opening goal to provide Newage/Guard Group 1-0 lead in the first chukker. Hamza Mawaz then converted a 30-yard penalty to level the score 1-1 in the second chukker. In the high-voltage third chukker, total five goals were scored with Rizvi’s/Master Paints converting three – two by Hamza and one by Losada – and Newage/Guard Group slamming in two goals – one each by Salvador and Raja Arslan. The chukker ended with Rizvi’s having 4-3 lead.

Losada excelled in the fourth and last chukker as he hammered an impressive hat-trick to give Rizvi’s 7-3 lead while in the dying moments of the chukker, Salvador hit one to reduce the margin to 7-4. With half goal handicap for Newage, Rizvi’s won the match 7-4½.—APP