Two martyred in attack on police check-post in Hangu

Our Correspondent

Hangu

Two policemen embraced martyrdom in terrorists attack on a police check-post in Orakzai area near Hangu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on late Wednesday night.

According to details, armed miscreants opened fire at a police check-post in Mamuzai area in Orakzai as a result police officials identified as Akhtar Janan and Yahya embraced martyrdom.

Heavy contingents of police and armed forces reached the spot after the incident and cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to arrest the culprits behind the attack.