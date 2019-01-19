Two LNG vessels berthed at Karachi coast: Zaidi

Karachi

Two vessels containing Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) were anchored off Karachi coast, informed the Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday. According to his Twitter post, the minister appreciated the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) for writing a history today (Saturday) as “for the first time, we’ve been able to berth two LNG vessels in one tide!” He also said that PQA will also initiate night navigation in a couple of weeks. “Once that starts, port chocking issue will be addressed, Zaidi added. It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan remarked yesterday that the LNG projects cannot be shut, but can only be reviewed after 10 years. Talking to newsmen in Islamabad, the minister extended the support of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government to private sector for importing LNG. The government will help the private sector in importing LNG in every possible way, he continued. “Prime Minister Imran Khan will try to get maximum relief on LNG projects during his upcoming visit to Qatar as the projects cannot be shunned,” he said. Criticizing past government of the Pakistan Muslim League –Nawaz (PML-N), Mr Sarwar said the incumbent government is facing the consequences of their ‘ill’ planning.—INP

