Two Levies troops martyred in Balochistan ambush

ISLAMABAD – Two Balochistan Levies Force personnel embraced martyrdom in the latest terror attack in the country’s sparsely populated province Balochistan.

It was learnt that the security personnel were attacked by unknown assailants in the southwestern region on Tuesday.

Militants reportedly stormed a security checkpoint near the Babri area of Mastung district and managed to escape. Terrorists also confiscated the weapons and ammunition of FC men.

Soon after the incident, security forces cordoned off the area and a search operation was launched to hunt down the attackers around Quetta-Taftan National Highway.

The recent incident comes as the country’s southwestern region bordering Afghanistan witnessed a sharp uptick in a terror attack. In a similar development, a cop suffered injuries in a gun attack on a police checkpost in Chaman.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo condemned the incident and called it enemies’ nefarious bid to sabotage peace in the region.