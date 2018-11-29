THE PTI Government, on Tuesday, took two laudable decisions that would surely go a long way in mitigating woes of the citizens. One is the decision not to resort to gas load-shedding during winter and instead 150-200 mmcfd of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) will be injected in the system to overcome the gas shortage. The other is the decision to close a mandatory audit and waive a 20,000-rupee penalty imposed on citizens who recently filed returns for tax years preceding 2017-18.

These decisions of the Government indicate that it is alive to the plight of the people and that is what masses expect from an elected set-up. There were reports that domestic consumers would get gas four hours each in the morning and evening and for rest of the day the commodity would be provided to the industry to ensure unhindered production. However, such a plan would have dealt serious blow to consumers and they would not have been able to even prepare their meals timely. The decision to inject RLNG into the system shows options are always there and there is need to avoid going for easy ones like load-shedding or frequent price hike. If the previous government was able to ensure provision of gas for all consumers throughout the year, there is no reason why the incumbent government should not do that. Similarly, the decision to undertake audit of all those who filed their returns after expiry of the deadline and impose twenty thousand rupee penalty on them also amounted to discourage citizens from becoming voluntary filer. Notices had been issued to over a million late filers and closure of their audit and waiving of penalty would surely facilitate them and infuse confidence in them and others as well to file returns regularly and pay their due taxes.

