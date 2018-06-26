Two lakh people attend martyr’s funeral

Gun salute also paid to youth

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, around two hundred thousand people participated in the multiple rounds of the funeral of martyr Shakoor Ahmad Dar in Islamabad district, today.

Shakoor Dar was martyred by the Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Qaimoh area of adjoining Kulgam district, yesterday. His funeral was held in a vast ground in Devsar area of the district. Three mujahideen surfaced on the occasion and offered a gun-salute to the martyred youth.

Normal life was crippled by the Valley-wide shutdown against the nonstop killing of civilians by the Indian forces in the territory. Call for the strike was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. All shops, other business establishments and educational institutions were closed while traffic was off the road in Srinagar and other districts of the Valley.

Heavy contingents of police and paramilitary forces were deployed in strength to prevent anti-India protests. Train services between Baramulla and Bannihal were suspended and internet services were shut in South Kashmir areas. The authorities arrested Muhammad Yasin Malik and put Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and other Hurriyat leaders under house detention, while Syed Ali Gilani is already under house arrest. An 11th class student was injured after Indian troops opened fire on protesters in Nadihal area of Rafiabad.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly criticized the Indian rulers for continuing bloodshed in the territory. He said that Indian fascist rulers and army generals were looking for excuses to create a 1990-like situation in Kashmir to justify the use of lethal weapons against unarmed innocent youth.

Senior APHC leader and Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement in Srinagar said the Indian forces were not only carrying the genocide of Kashmiri people but were also damaging their property.—KMS