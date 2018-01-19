Two lady polio workers, two cops shot dead in Quetta

Quetta

Two female members of a polio vaccination team in Quetta were shot dead on Thursday.

Police sources said unidentified miscreants opened fire on the polio team in the Shalkot area, killing a mother-daughter duo in what law enforcers believe is a targeted attack.

The assailants escaped unhurt from the site of the attack, police said, as a heavy contingent of law enforcers and Frontier Corps reached the area.

Attacks targeting polio teams have decreased in frequency over the last few years.

The last major attack targeting a polio vaccination team in Quetta took place two years ago in Jan 2016 in the Satellite Town area.

At least 13 policemen and a civilian were killed in the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan-claimed suicide attack near a polio centre.

Polio teams have been the target of militants allegedly after the Taliban spread rumours that the vaccination drives were a front for espionage or a conspiracy to sterilise Muslims.

Meanwhile Two Balochistan Constabulary personnel were martyred and one injured when they were shot at by unidentified attackers Thursday morning.

SSP Operations informed that the officials, part of the Rapid Response Force, were deployed at a flyover on Quetta’s Double Road for security duty.

While they were changing their uniforms, the attackers, riding a motorcycle, opened fire on them, injuring all three, and sped away.

The injured were taken to Civil Hospital where two officials passed away due to the serious nature of injuries while one is still under treatment. Following the incident, security forces reached the crime scene and sealed it to collect evidence. The SSP said this is the second incident targeting police in three days in Quetta. A police constable was shot dead by unidentified attackers on the city’s Raisani Road on January 16.

On Jan 9, four Balochistan Constabulary personnel were among six killed in a suicide attack near the Balochistan Assembly.—INP