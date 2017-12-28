Two labourers die after falling into ditch

Staff Reporter

Two labourers died after they fell into a ditch late Tuesday night and got buried under dug-up soil here in the metropolis’ Bhains Colony No 11.5 locale, police officials said. The law enforcement agencies explained that the two victims were engaged in digging up land so that a water pipeline could be installed.

Meanwhile LEAs raided late last night a drug den in Karachi’s Sharafi Goth area, Rao Anwar — the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for Malir — stated, adding that one suspect was taken into custody following the operation. Anwar noted that a case has been registered against the detained drug dealer, who was identified as Jan Sher.