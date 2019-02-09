Two kite sellers arrested

Our Correspondent

Sialkot

Two persons were arrested for selling banned kites and string. The police on Saturday told further that Rehman and Ali Raza were arrested from Pul Aaik, in the limits of the Nekapura police station, and 20 kites and string was recovered from them. The police have registered cases against both the accused.

Meanwhile five persons were arrested on report from the concerned Gepco officials for power theft. The police on Saturday told further that the Hajipura police arrested Muhammad Riaz from Tehsil Bazar, the Muradpur police arrested Faisal from village Muradpur, the Sadder Sialkot police arrested Faiz Ahmed from village Langrewali, the Kotli Loharan police arrested Irfan from town Kotli Loharan.

