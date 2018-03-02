Two killed, two injured in firing

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

At least two persons were gunned down while two other persons were sustained grave bullet wounds when they opened indiscriminate firing on each other over trivial issue at village Deeya, in the limits of Jahan Waah Police Station, some 30 kilometers away from here, on Thursday.

According to SHO Jahan Waah PS, Sher Muhammad Jaffari, that two groups of Sanjrani and Deeya community persons had fought with each other on the trivial issue of children and after passage of one day both the group’s men opened firing on each other, resultantly, one Abdul Raheem, of 31, son of Abdul Razaque Sanjrani and one his rival Mohabbat, aged around 40, Deeyo by caste were killed in firing while their two other abettors named Intizar Ahmed Deeyo and Atif Hussain Sanjrani sustained grave bullet wounds.