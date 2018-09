City Reporter

Two people were killed and three others injured when the roof of a house collapsed at Gunjonwali Ghatti, Bund Road, here on Wednesday.

The police said that the people trapped under the debris when its roof caved in.

On information, vehicles of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and pulled the people out of the debris. Two of them, identified as Muhammad Akmal,16 and Muhammad Saleem,20, died while the two injured were given first aid besides shifting the fifth one to the Mayo Hospital.

