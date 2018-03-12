Two killed, three injured in cylinder blast

City Reporter

At least two people were killed and three other injured seriously in a cylinder blast at Shahdara on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, the cylinder exploded in a cloth factory near Shahdara Pind Phatak when people were working there. Resultantly, two people died and three others received burn injuries.

The police and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Mayo Hospital.

The injured were identified as Abid (35) and Shah Nawaz (45), whereas the identity of two deceased and one injured could not be ascertained immediately.