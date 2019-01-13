Two killed, several injured in violent incidents; five held with arms

Staff Reporter

At least two people including a woman were killed and several others injured in various violent incidents in the metropolis on Sunday. Police arrested five with arms and other valuables.

Police said that a suspect stabbed to death his wife Sadia over domestic dispute in Jaffar-e-Tayyar Malir and escaped the scene.

One person was killed and another critically injured in firing of unidentified armed person in Rizvia area of Karachi. Police said that the incident seems to be outcome of personal enmity.

Two women were injured in jubilant aerial firing during a wedding ceremony Lyari Shah Baig Lane.

Two criminals were injured and arrested with arms after exchange of fire with police in Azizabad locality.

Several others were injured in separate incidents of firing and road mishaps in different areas of city.

Three criminals were apprehended with weapons and other valuables during raids in different areas.

The bodies and injured were shifted to different hospitals of respective areas and the police after registering separate cases into all incidents at concerned police stations have started investigation.

