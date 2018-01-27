Two killed in Khuzdar road mishap

Quetta

At least two persons were killed while two others sustained injuries in a road mishap near Pir Umar area of Khuzdar district on Friday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to Karachi in a car which it overturned on National Highway near Pir Umar area due to over speeding. As a result, four people received wounds and were rushed to nearby hospital where two of the victims namely Bour Muhammad and Taj Muhammad succumbed to their injuries.

The injured including Muhammad Shah and Zia-ul-Haq were referred to Quetta hospital for medical aid after initial treatment.—APP