Two killed in Multan robbery attempt

Multan

Suspected robbers have shot dead two people in a robbery incident in Multan. Police sources Tuesday said some bandits stormed a house in Mati Til area and opened fire on the family against strong resistance. However, they fled the scene after looting the valuables. Rescue sources 1122 reached the spot in time, the deceased was identified as Zulfiqar and Bashir Ahmed whereas injured were taken to Nishtar Hospital Multan.

On January 2, a dacoit, who had allegedly raped a married woman, was killed during a police ‘encounter’ at Sujanpur village. Reportedly, Sital Marri police were taking alleged dacoit Iqbal Chawan to recover weapons when his unidentified accomplices attacked the police party. During the exchange of fire between the police and the attackers, accused Iqbal was killed on the spot. However, the police claimed that Iqbal was killed by his own accomplices. It is pertinent to mention here that Iqbal was the last accused in the case.—INP

