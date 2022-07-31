Two killed in Kabul cricket stadium grenade attack

By
News desk
-
20

Two people were killed in a grenade explosion that shook Kabul’s main cricket stadium during a domestic league match on Friday, police said on Saturday, updating their previous casualty toll.

The blast occurred in the crowd as spectators watched a match between two teams from the local Shpageza cricket league, the Afghan Cricket Board (ACB) said.

“The blast happened due to a grenade, two have been killed and some of our countrymen injured,” Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said on Saturday, adding that security forces were looking for those responsible for the attack.

 

Previous articleImran granted bail in ‘Azadi march’ vandalism cases
Next articlePTI to file ‘judicial reference’ against CEC: Fawad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR