Two killed in Judicial Complex firing

Rawalpindi

At least two persons were shot dead while two others received bullet injuries in firing incident took place in New Judicial Complex here on Wednesday. According to details, two under trial prisoners namely Ahsan Ali Sherazi and Mattiullah Raheem allegedly involved in a murder case number 208/15 registered in Civil Lines Police Station were brought from Adiala Jail to new Judicial Complex for hearing of the case.

They were targeted by an armed person namely Sattar Khan resident of Dhoke Khaba near Session Court. As a result of the firing, Faheem Khan resident of Mughalabad died on the spot while Matiullah and Amir Khan resident of Masrial Road received bullet injuries.

According to police, Abdul Sattar resident of Pathan Colony also shot dead on the spot while other assailants managed to escape from the scene. Rescue-1122 shifted two injured persons including a critical to district headquarters hospital.

Regional Police Officer, City Police Officer and Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi reached the spot and directed the police officers to investigate the murder case and how the attackers brought weapons in judicial complex.

The legal community expressed concern over poor security arrangements at the courts’ premises particularly after withdrawal of snipers from the area.

The community has demanded from the district administration to take immediate notice of the situation and make proper security arrangements by deploying personnel of Rangers to ensure protection of judges, the lawyers as well as the litigants visiting the complex to pursue their legal affairs.—APP