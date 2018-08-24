Daily Pakistan Observer -

Two killed in firing in Peshawar

PESHAWAR : Two persons were killed and another was seriously injured in a exchange of firing over an old enmity on Inqilab area, Hazarkhawani here on Friday, Peshawar Police Control confirmed the incident.
According to details the alleged killer Ejaz started indiscriminate firing killing Jangrez and Saif-ur-Rehman and injuring a passerby on Inqilab Road,Hazarkhawani on the spot.
The injured person rushed to the hospital. Police has registered the case against alleged killer Ejaz.

