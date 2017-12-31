Two killed in Hazro

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Two persons were killed in two different incidents in the limits of Hazro Police station in Attock district. In the first incident, a man was killed by unknown assailants. Police sources said that Mohammad Gulzar was coming toward his house when unknown assailants attacked him with sharp objects killing him on the spot.

The accused managed to flee from the crime scene successfully. In ankther incident, 18 years old labour identified as Mohammad Asif was electrouted while working on the roof of an under construction house in Ghorgushti village. Police sources said that laborer was working on the roof top of an under construction house when an iron rod hit the electricity line resultantly Asif was electrociyed and died on the spot. Hazro Police registered two different cases and started further investigation.