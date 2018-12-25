Two killed for honour, one accused held Two including

a girl were killed for honour here on Monday. The police arrested one accused.

The incident took place in a suburban village of Manawan Lahore, where culprits abducted Nabeela and Usman who was wanted to enter in love marriage.

The culprits brutally tortured the two before killing them and fled the scene leaving their bodies on the scene. The police took the bodies into custody and shifted them to hospital for postmortem. The police arrested one accused involved in the murder. A case was registered into the incident and raids were being conducted to arrest other culprits.—INP

