Two killed for honour

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

An infuriated man killed his sister and another young man in the name of honour in Gul Kachh area of Toi Khwla tehsil here. According to police the man killed his sister along another man in the name of honor and escaped from the crime scene after committing the crime. Police have lodged the case and started probe into the matter.

The ancient has take place soon after a non-governmental organization Aurat Foundation revealed this week that in recent year around 50 people including 30 women have been killed by family members in the name of honor in Balochistan province. The recently published annual report explains that 17 women have ended their lives over domestic disputes, 29 have been tortured and over a dozen have been kidnapped in the past eleven months in Balochistan.

