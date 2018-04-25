Two killed as police recover abducted minor

Staff Reporter

Police claimed on Tuesday to have recovered an ab-ducted minor after an exchange of fire in City which left two suspects dead.

The five-year-old was on his way to school with his parents when he was abducted by two men in a vehicle as another two demanded ransom. One member of the gang surveyed the area as talks con-tinued.

Police recover kid-napped minor girl, ar-rest driver

The men initially de-manded a Rs170 mil-lion ransom. They re-duced the figure to Rs70 million as talks progressed. Policemen conducting snap traffic checks in the area in-tercepted the vehicle the men were travelling in as the incident tran-spired. Two suspects were killed in the ensu-ing exchange of fire.