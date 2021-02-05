Two killed, 24 injured in Quetta, Sibi blasts

Our Correspondent Quetta

At least two people were killed and four others injured in an explosion near the DC office on Inscomb Road in Quetta on Friday. The explosion occurred hours after a blast in Balochistan’s Sibi district injured 24 persons, according to police officials and eyewitnesses.

According to Quetta Civil Hospital Medical Superintendent Arbab Kamran, the bodies of two victims were brought to the facility, while four injured persons were brought for treatment.

Quetta Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Badini said the Quetta blast was targeted at a Kashmir Solidarity Day rally that was passing from the area. He added that the nature of the blast couldn’t be ascertained as yet.

Security forces cordoned off the area after the explosion while evidence was being collected. Balochistan Governor Justice Aman Ullah Khan Yasinzai condemned the incident, saying miscreants wanted to harm the country’s integrity.

Earlier in the day, at least 24 people were injured in a blast targeting a Kashmir Solidarity Day rally in Balochistan’s Sibi district, officials and eyewitnesses said. Sibi Station House Officer Wazir Khan Marri said miscreants on a motorcycle lobbed a hand grenade at Luni Chowk, which resulted in injuries to 16 people. The number of injured persons later rose to 24.

The injured, which included two children, were rushed to Sibi Civil Hosptial, he said. According to doctors, the condition of four injured was serious.

Last month, Chief Minister Jam Kamal said that the security challenges in Balochistan were on a decline as the law enforcers had defeated the elements stoking terrorism across the province. “People of the province and security forces have rendered immense sacrifices in the war against terrorism and defeated the hostile forces using Pakistan’s soil for international war,” he was quoted as saying while addressing the participants of a national security workshop in Quetta.

The province has long been wrecked by ethnic, sectarian, and militant violence perpetrated by a potpourri of groups. Officials have repeatedly blamed “hostile forces” for violence in the province.