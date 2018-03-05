Two kidney transplants performed at LGH

City Reporter

Two cases of kidney transplant have successfully been completed in which doctors’ team, headed by Professor of Urology Dr Muhammad Nazir, undertook the task.Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab congratulated all doctors and paramedical staff on adopting new procedures.

As per details, 40 years old Mohammed Nazir of Bahawalnagar was donated kidney by his 35 years old sister Razia, while 23 years old Sobia was given kidney by her 33 years old brother Nadeem. Both families were thankful to Allah Almighty and the administration of Lahore General Hospital.