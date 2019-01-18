Two Italian tourists visit Peshawar city

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

A two-member delegation of women tourists from Italy visited the historic places, busy bazaars and enjoyed spicy foods in Peshawar. During their visit to various places, the Italian tourists identified as Laura and Dara mingled with the people and evinced a keen interest in the art, traditional foods, jewelry, cultural items and city’s ancient structures.

The Italian tourists came to Peshawar and visited crowded Meena Bazaar, historic Sethi House, Ghanta Ghar, Chowk Yadgar, Gor Khatri, Peshawar Museum, Heritage Trail, various bazaars in Saddar locality and enjoyed spicy foods in Namakmandi. The foreign visitors also purchased some cultural and unique items, dresses, golden ornaments and enjoyed traditional foods while visiting different bazaars. They enjoyed barbeque and a ride in a decorated rickshaw as well. Laura and Dara later went to historic Mohallah Sethian and visited the Sethi House.

The Sethi House was built in 1837-1884. The tourists praised the artwork at the Sethi House. The foreign visitors said that Peshawar is a historic and safe city. They said that complete peace had been restored and tourists can now visit any place in the City and elsewhere in KP without any fear.

“We will share the experience of our visit to this historic city when we go back to our country,” the tourists said. They said the people of Peshawar are hospitable and friendly. The tourists from China, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Italy and elsewhere from across the globe have now started coming to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa owing to the efforts being made by the Tourism Department to promote tourism and attract more tourists to the province.

